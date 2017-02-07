Lawmakers break down challenges, priorities for legislative session

Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
House Democrats have continued to stall a vote on a proposal to redraw legislative districts that they say diminish the power of black voters.More >>
House Democrats have continued to stall a vote on a proposal to redraw legislative districts that they say diminish the power of black voters.More >>
The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate says a bill to require insurers cover autism therapy will get a floor debate next week.More >>
The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate says a bill to require insurers cover autism therapy will get a floor debate next week.More >>
Senator Trip Pittman said he is considering not signing the autism insurance bill, which would prevent the bill from moving to the senate floor, even though it passed committee Wednesday.More >>
Senator Trip Pittman said he is considering not signing the autism insurance bill, which would prevent the bill from moving to the senate floor, even though it passed committee Wednesday.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke with reporters Wednesday on the possibility of a 2018 gubernatorial run and what she expects from the end of the legislation session.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke with reporters Wednesday on the possibility of a 2018 gubernatorial run and what she expects from the end of the legislation session.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have moved closer to decriminalizing midwifery in the state.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have moved closer to decriminalizing midwifery in the state.More >>