AL prepares for 2017 severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

Alabama will begin its sixth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday beginning Friday, February 24th. The holiday will allow counties and municipalities to join the state by removing their local sales tax on the same items until February 26th.

Alabamians are encouraged to stock up on supplies for protecting their homes or businesses during Alabama’s active weather season.

The following list contains examples of items covered under the Severe Weather Preparedness holiday.

Items that have a sales price of $60 or less per item:

• Batteries: AAA-cell batteries, AA-cell batteries, C-cell batteries, D-cell batteries, 6-volt batteries, 9-volt batteries. (NOTE: coin batteries, automobile batteries, and boat batteries are not exempt.)

• Cellular phone battery

• Cellular phone charger

• Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio

• Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks

• Tarpaulin, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible, waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kits

• Duct tape

• Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

• Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

• Non-electric can opener

• Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice

• Self-contained first aid kit

• Fire extinguisher

• Smoke detector

• Carbon monoxide detector

• Gas or diesel fuel tank or container

Items that have a sales price of $1,000 or less:

• Portable generators and power cords

For more information about Alabama’s annual Sales Tax Holiday for Severe Weather Preparedness, visit this website.

