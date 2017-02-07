AL prepares for 2017 severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
As chaos continues to unfold in Washington, a member of Congress is coming to the River Region to create an open dialogue, touching on issues facing our nation right here at home.More >>
Prattville police officers are working a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>
One Montgomery Middle School will receive $9,000 worth of equipment for its band room and it’s all thanks to one boy.More >>
The district attorney's office says charges have been filed against the teenage drivers in the case, who are both younger than 16.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, confirmed Thursday that it will close its grocery store at 5841 Atlanta Highway.More >>
State Superintendent Michael Sentance announced the timeline for the instructional audits currently taking place in the school system.More >>
It was a minor collision that quickly turned into a high-speed chase and ended in a shooting, leaving a Montgomery woman dead inside her car. More than two years have passed, and the investigation has stalled.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
