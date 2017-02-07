Watch Live: Patriots Super Bowl victory parade - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Watch Live: Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

Boston football fans gather to celebrate the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win.

If you received this alert at a mobile push, you are signed up to receive "Sports" alerts. You can manage the type of alerts you can sent to your phone by visiting the settings section of the mobile app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly