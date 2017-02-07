First Alert: Severe weather possible Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing this morning across Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. A Tornado Watch is in effect just to our west, not including any Alabama counties (for now). Our weather is expected to gradually deteriorate as the afternoon approaches and storms increase in coverage. Here's how we see things evolving...

TODAY: We're now in the midst of this system revealing its hand, which helps us predict how our weather will evolve in the coming hours. A squall line of intense rain and frequent lightning is already into west Alabama and racing eastward. We have not seen anything more than gusty winds and small hail within this line & there are currently no Watches in place ahead of it. Still, strong thunderstorms will be marching eastward into central Alabama for the rest of the morning and into early afternoon with an outside chance of a Warning within stronger cores.

The real action has been in Louisiana thus far where multiple Tornado Warning polygons are ongoing and approaching Mississippi. Here, the environment is more favorable for robust updrafts with rotation. So we basically have 2 areas of concern. The big squall line in west Alabama and the more discrete supercells moving into south Mississippi.

Hi-resolution guidance continues to gradually blur the line between the two and a likely solution is that we end up with one large mass of thunderstorms with embedded severe weather issues. The environment remains only marginally conducive for severe weather, but additional heating of the day could add some fuel. I'm still on the train that most all of us will deal with the impending line of intense storms with blinding rainfall and gusty winds...but being sub-severe. Only a few of these storms will strengthen to the point of prompting Warnings, but we may have a few. Damaging winds, large hail (very cold air aloft today) and isolated tornadoes will all need to be watched. But my hope is all of that, if at all, will be sparse.

I'm starting to lean toward focusing in on the southern half of Alabama given current instability profiles. South of 80/85 may end up featuring the greatest threat some of this action becomes severe.

The timing of all of this has been faster than initial expectations, so we're fair game for severe weather from now through roughly 5-6pm based on current trends.

COMING TO AN END? After 6pm(ish), leftover showers will not pose an additional severe weather threat. We continue to monitor trends for Wednesday afternoon and evening for additional redevelopment of thunderstorms. This prospect remains highly questionable as models have very little lift to kick start anything. We'll maintain a very small risk for stronger storms, but I'm leaning less versus more late Wednesday.

