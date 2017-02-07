Allison's story: Fighting postpartum depression

Following the death of his 32-year-old daughter, David Mathews wrote a letter about her life, death, and the devastating effects of postpartum depression:

It's supposed to be the one of the happiest times of a woman's life - becoming a mom. For many women, however, it can lead to sadness and anxiety.

About one in eight women experiences postpartum depression. Many women choose to suffer in silence - ashamed of what they are feeling.

Allison Goldstein painted the picture of an ideal life: a loving husband, a beautiful new baby girl and a supportive family.

"She always had a smile," recalls Trinity Presbyterian Senior Minister Claude McRoberts.

Behind that smile, she hid the pain. Allison was suffering from postpartum depression.

Allison gave birth to her daughter Ainsley on Valentine's Day 2016. Just four months later, Allison took her own life.

"To lose your sister and best friend of 32 years and you just didn't see it coming, I mean without a doubt, you did not see this completely normal new mom to just fall apart so quickly," said Mallory Hudson, Allison's sister.

"I was devastated. It probably one of the worst nights. She was a dear friend to me. I have struggled personally with it. I immediately felt guilt," says Katherine Coyne, a friend of Allison's.

Katherine and Allison both attended church at Montgomery's Trinity Presbyterian. Katherine, too, suffered from postpartum depression. She recalls Allison reaching out to her.

"I checked in on her. No indication she was struggling to the depth that she was," Katherine said.

Allison's final words revealed what she was hiding. In an email, to her family, Allison wrote "I'm so sorry that I didn't know how to describe this pain and seek help."

"If this can happen to Allison, it can happen to anybody," said Allison's mother, Carol Matthews.

Statistics show 20 percent of new moms suffer from postpartum depression. Licensed Social Worker Ashley Jordan believes it's under diagnosed and under reported.

Jordan believes we must de-stigmatize the shame attached to the diagnosis.

"We live in a culture where moms are expected to be everything to everyone," Jordan says.

Mom Stephanie Prater got help. She suffered from postpartum anxiety.

"I was doing weird things. I'd be at home and go to work and I would think 'I left the doors unlocked and the dog's going to escape, I left the oven on.' I had to go home and check," Prater said.

That over-vigilance is one sign of a postpartum issue other symptoms include:

Crying more often than usual

Feelings of anger

Withdrawing from loved ones

Extreme worry about your baby or feeling distant from your baby

Worrying that you will hurt the baby

Feeling guilty about not being a good mom or doubting your ability to care for the baby

Allison thought her daughter would be better off without her, a lie her illness convinced her was true. Her family and friends are sharing her story hoping to save other moms.

"If you think your child is better without you, they are not," Katherine said.

The message all moms should hear: You are not alone, this is not your fault and treatment is available. You will get better.

Jordan believes we should get pediatricians involved.

“Think about it, you see your OB six to eight weeks after the baby is born and that's it, but you are in your pediatrician's office several times during the first year of the baby's life," Jordan said.

If you feel like you or someone you know has PPD, the first step is getting help. Click this link to find resources in your area.

