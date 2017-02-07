Montgomery teacher charged with having sex with student

An employee with the Montgomery Public Schools System has been arrested and charged with engaging in sex with a student under 19.

The employee is identified as 32-year-old Latasia Taylor-Hunter. She was arrested by Montgomery police Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility but has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

Court documents indicate the sexual contact happened between Jan. 4 and Feb. 6 and list Hunter's home address as the location of the incident.

The victim is said to be a juvenile male.

MPS released the following statement on Tuesday in response to the arrest:

"We are shocked and saddened by the accusation that a teacher was having an improper relationship with a student. The individual is a first-year employee who only taught at one school in our system, PACE. It is our understanding that the inappropriate actions did not take place at school. As soon as we had an indication of the alleged actions, our investigators talked with the teacher. Montgomery Police were called to take over the inquiry. During the hiring process, the employee had a complete background check. No red flags were raised. Student safety is our top priority. We will not tolerate adults taking advantage of our students. We will be providing the information from our investigation to the Alabama Department of Education and continue to fully cooperate with MPD."

The investigation is ongoing.

