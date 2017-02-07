Level Plains police officer arrested on burglary charge

A Level Plains police officer has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary after Enterprise police responded to a domestic call Monday morning.

Enterprise police were called to the 600 block of County Road 539 around 9 a.m. where the victim said Sean Christopher Bryant, 27, was to have a scheduled child custody exchange with his wife.

The victim told police that while she was speaking to Bryant in the doorway a physical altercation happened and told officers she was struck multiple times in the face and head before the man left.

Enterprise detectives arrested Bryant around 11:30 a.m. at Enterprise City Hall. He was then taken to the Coffee County Jail.

Bryant, who is currently with the Level Plains Police Department, previously worked with EPD for six months between 2014-15 when he resigned his position.

