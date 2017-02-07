WDFX special report postpartum depression

Many new moms get the “baby blues” after their child is born, often feeling moody, overwhelmed, and emotional. These feelings are normal and should fade within two weeks. If those feelings don’t go away, or if they become intense, postpartum depression could be the cause.

Some of the symptoms of postpartum depression are:

Fatigue/Exhaustion

Feelings of sadness

Crying spells

Anxiety

Mood swings/Irritability

Confusion

Feeling overwhelmed

Inability to cope

Oversensitivity

Inability to sleep

Feelings of loneliness

Click here to learn more about postpartum depression, its symptoms, and how to get help.

Here is a suicide prevention hotline you can call for support: 1-800-273-8255. There is also a second number available for those seeking help with postpartum depression: Postpartum Support International 1-800-944-4773.

WDFX/WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts is putting the spotlight on postpartum depression Wednesday night at 9 on WDFX.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.