Unoccupied Montgomery home damaged in early morning fire

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The case against a former evidence technician at the Selma Police Department is expanding after officials say they’ve learned that she stole hundreds more weapons than initially thought and that her husband was also involved in the scheme.More >>
The case against a former evidence technician at the Selma Police Department is expanding after officials say they’ve learned that she stole hundreds more weapons than initially thought and that her husband was also involved in the scheme.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, confirmed Thursday that it will close its grocery store at 5841 Atlanta Highway.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, confirmed Thursday that it will close its grocery store at 5841 Atlanta Highway.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>
Summer Camp registration for Auburn University’s Auburn Youth Programs is in full swing.More >>
Summer Camp registration for Auburn University’s Auburn Youth Programs is in full swing.More >>
The Alabama Department of Tourism is reporting 2016 saw a boost in visitors to Houston County and the state, good news that comes during National Tourism Week.More >>
The Alabama Department of Tourism is reporting 2016 saw a boost in visitors to Houston County and the state, good news that comes during National Tourism Week.More >>
Outgoing Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Jim Byard reflected on his service Thursday. A community-minded mayor was the transition the state was searching for to take the reins of ADECA in January 2011, and Byard hasn't looked back.More >>
Outgoing Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Jim Byard reflected on his service Thursday. A community-minded mayor was the transition the state was searching for to take the reins of ADECA in January 2011, and Byard hasn't looked back.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
As chaos continues to unfold in Washington, a member of Congress is coming to the River Region to create an open dialogue, touching on issues facing our nation right here at home.More >>
As chaos continues to unfold in Washington, a member of Congress is coming to the River Region to create an open dialogue, touching on issues facing our nation right here at home.More >>
Prattville police officers are working a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.More >>
Prattville police officers are working a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.More >>