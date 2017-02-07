Unoccupied Montgomery home damaged in early morning fire

A Montgomery home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage early Tuesday morning after firefighters battled the flames at the residence for almost an hour, according to the Montgomery Fire Department.

At 12:17 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Cloverdale Road in reference to a call of a structure fire. Flames were reportedly visible from the structure as crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters attempted to make their way inside the structure but encountered unstable floors and ceilings.

According to MFD, it took about 45 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire.

The house was not occupied at the time of the fire as it appeared to be in the remodeling stage. The structure did sustain heavy smoke and fire damage.

