Josh: Storms linger across Alabama

STORMS CONTINUE: Multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms continue to sweep eastward across Alabama; the greatest risk of damaging weather will slowly shift into south and east Alabama over the next few hours. The severe weather risk is low, but not zero, and mainly consists of a threat of isolated damaging wind and perhaps a brief tornado.

MORE STORMS: A new cluster of storms will push through central Alabama as well; the main concern with those storms will be some nickel to quarter sized hail. As wind shear values decrease, our tornado concerns diminish quickly. Those storms should exit Alabama no later than 10pm...







WATCHING WEDNESDAY: As the cold front approaches tomorrow, there will be a window during which we could deal with some more intense storms. Again, with lack of wind shear, the tornado risk will be near zero; we will watch these storms for hail potential.

TURNING COLDER: By Thursday and Friday, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, as much colder air pushes into the state. We'll drop into the 30s by sunrise Friday. The cold doesn't last long; we'll rebound back into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist