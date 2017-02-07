WSFA's Fever Star Athlete of the Year to be announced Wednesday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WSFA's Fever Star Athlete of the Year to be announced Wednesday

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12) (Source: WSFA 12)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The WSFA 12 Fever Star Athlete of the Year party will be held on Wednesday at the WSFA studios at 12 East Delano Avenue. 

The party will highlight the accomplishments of the athletes who were named a Fever Star Athlete of the Week during the 2016 high school football season. 

The Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the 2015 football season was Robert E. Lee High School quarterback Shaquille Johnson. 

Johnson passed for a school record 2,585 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2015. He also rushed for more than 500 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Johnson's leadership and record-setting year helped propel the Generals to the team's first playoff appearance since 2009 and ultimately the Generals' first playoff win since 2001.

This year's nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Year are: 

  • Tomaz Pritchett of Booker T. Washington High School (Tuskegee)
  • Straughn High School quarterback Brock Hammett 
  • St. James School running back Blake Underwood
  • Charles Henderson High School wide receiver Bryson Gandy
  • Elmore County's DJ Patrick
  • Alabama Christian Academy quarterback Reece Solar
  • Ethan Wilson of Andalusia High School
  • Montgomery Catholic's David Poole
  • Carver's Ronald Harris
  • Opp High School's Hennis Washington
  • Montgomery Catholic's Tyler Price
  • Tallassee High School's Trent Cochran-Gil

The winner will be announced live on WSFA 12 News during the 6 p.m. newscast. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly