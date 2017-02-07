WSFA's Fever Star Athlete of the Year to be announced Wednesday

The WSFA 12 Fever Star Athlete of the Year party will be held on Wednesday at the WSFA studios at 12 East Delano Avenue.

The party will highlight the accomplishments of the athletes who were named a Fever Star Athlete of the Week during the 2016 high school football season.

The Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the 2015 football season was Robert E. Lee High School quarterback Shaquille Johnson.

Johnson passed for a school record 2,585 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2015. He also rushed for more than 500 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Johnson's leadership and record-setting year helped propel the Generals to the team's first playoff appearance since 2009 and ultimately the Generals' first playoff win since 2001.

This year's nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Year are:

Tomaz Pritchett of Booker T. Washington High School (Tuskegee)

Straughn High School quarterback Brock Hammett

St. James School running back Blake Underwood

Charles Henderson High School wide receiver Bryson Gandy

Elmore County's DJ Patrick

Alabama Christian Academy quarterback Reece Solar

Ethan Wilson of Andalusia High School

Montgomery Catholic's David Poole

Carver's Ronald Harris

Opp High School's Hennis Washington

Montgomery Catholic's Tyler Price

Tallassee High School's Trent Cochran-Gil

The winner will be announced live on WSFA 12 News during the 6 p.m. newscast.

