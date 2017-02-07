Matthew Shashy faces federal indictment on felony count

Court records show Matthew Shashy, 28, has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The Montgomery County District Attorney's office charged him January with three counts of making terrorist threats.

Federal court records indicate Shashy was charged with a single count of interfering with the performance of official duties by using a weapon intended to cause death and danger.

It reads:

“On or about January 3, 2017, in Montgomery County, within the Middle District of Alabama,

the defendant, MATTHEW ELLIOTT SHASHY, did knowingly forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with any person designated in Section 1114 of Title 18, United States Code, including any member of the uniformed services, while such officer and employee was engaged in and on account of the performance of official duties, and any person assisting such an officer and employee in the performance of such duties and on account of that assistance while engaged in and on account of the performance of official duties, and in the commission of these acts used a deadly and dangerous weapon, including any weapon intended to cause death and danger but that fails to do so by reason of a defective component, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 11 1(a)(1) and (b).”

The single count indictment is likely connected to reports that Shashy fired shots near the Maxwell Air Force Base gate on Maxwell Boulevard. The government filed a motion to detain Shashy, citing a serious risk the defendant will flee, a serious risk of obstruction of justice, and for the safety of any other person and the community.

Shashy was involved in 12-hour standoff with police on Jan. 3 before surrendering in the early morning hours of the next day. Police say Shashy’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began after threatening graffiti messages were found outside the Montgomery Police Department, Maxwell Air Force Base, and around the Alabama Capitol.

Federal court documents confirm the case was unsealed on Feb. 7, documenting Shashy appeared before Judge Terry Moorer and is in custody of the court.

Shashy was out on bond after a Montgomery County district judge approved a motion to allow Shashy to leave Montgomery County and work on a family farm in Lowndes County. The condition of Shashy’s state bond involved an in-patient medical care, wearing an electronic monitoring device after release and adhering to medical recommendations.

