Shooting on Amesbury Dr. in Montgomery leaves 1 injured

One person was injured on Tuesday after being shot near U.S. Highway 231, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive around 3 p.m. in reference to a call of a subject shot. Once on scene, officers encountered an adult female suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

