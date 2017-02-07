Shooting on Amesbury Dr. in Montgomery leaves 1 injured - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Shooting on Amesbury Dr. in Montgomery leaves 1 injured

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

One person was injured on Tuesday after being shot near U.S. Highway 231, according to the Montgomery Police Department. 

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive around 3 p.m. in reference to a call of a subject shot. Once on scene, officers encountered an adult female suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. 

