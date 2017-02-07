Couple pushes to preserve historic Prattville home

The Cook-Wainwright House is the second historic structure in Prattville that C.J. Martin and her husband obtained for the sole purpose of restoring and preserving them.

“It was built in 1857 by a man named James Wainwright,” Martin said. “He married Daniel Pratt’s niece, and he was given this half-acre track of land to build a house and start a family.”

The couple bought the old Autauga County Courthouse nearly four years ago and has been working to renovate it.

Prattville’s Historic Preservation Commission voted to demolish the Cook-Wainwright House in order for the new landowner of the property it sits on to build a new structure on the property. However, the man who bought the land gave the Martins the opportunity to have the home moved off of his property instead of having it destroyed.

Martin said she and her husband only intend to move the front of the home, which includes the first three rooms because that is the only part of the home built of the original durable materials.

“The hard pine that these structures are made of made them pretty much indestructible,” Martin said.

The company the Martins plan to hire to move the home told them it would take just a few hours to load up the house and then 15 minutes to transport it the mere 587 yards to its intended new location, behind the courthouse. Martin said they even have permission from the owner of the lot next to the home to move the house over it. The only problem is that, to get the house to its proposed new location, it needs to pass over a bridge that prohibits industrial use under a city ordinance.

Lora Lee Boone, the city council member who represents the area where the home currently sits, said working around the ordinance is complicated.

“The nature of an ordinance does not allow for a variance or exception,” Boone said. “The other route is to repeal the ordinance. In order to do that, there is a legal process that takes time and money. Advertisement in local papers is necessary for periods of time. Sometimes a public hearing is set. Then, an amendment or reinstatement of the same ordinance might come.”

Boone said the city has asked the Martins about their plan to fund this process, as well as a tangible form of indemnification in case the process damages city property. She said there are also other concerns about having to briefly remove underground power lines as well getting a parade permit and police staff for traffic directing during the actual moving process.



Martin said she had an expert come out to evaluate the bridge and passed the information to the city. Boone said the issue has been delegated to the Streets Committee. A representative from that committee said members are in the process of gathering and reviewing information before making a recommendation.

