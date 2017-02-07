Storm damage reported in Covington, Geneva and Lee counties

Damage was reported in several central and south Alabama communities after severe storms moved through the state Tuesday afternoon.

Parts of Andalusia suffered damaged. Several areas off Sanford Road, including a campground, were damaged, according to Covington County Emergency Management Agency Director Susan Carpenter.

Carpenter said Tuesday afternoon crews were in search and rescue mode. Some campers were destroyed and houses were damaged, Carpenter said. Minor injuries were also reported.

OTHER REPORTS OF DAMAGE

Geneva County: Quite a bit of storm damage in the Slocomb area. EMA is asking those in and around Slocomb to stay home unless it's an emergency. One home in the area of County Road 9 in Slocomb was damaged. Downed trees and power lines in the county. Hail and strong were reported.

Lee County: Damage throughout the county with trees and limbs down. A few residences reported damaged. Goo Goo car wash in Opelika with significant damage. Also a trucking company in Opelika with structural damage and minor injuries treated at the scene. One person transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. NWS will visit Wednesday to determine if it was a tornado or straight line wind damage.

