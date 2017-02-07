Deadline arrives for Montgomery school system's intervention notice response

Tuesday is the deadline for the Montgomery Public Schools System to respond to an intervention notification by the Alabama State Department of Education.

A check with MPS school spokesman Tom Salter indicated the response, "will be delivered on time today to the SDE."

Salter could not provide a copy of the letter to WSFA 12 News but said it is his understanding that a copy will be made available to the media once State Superintendent Michael Sentance has time to review it.

The state board of education voted unanimously on Jan. 12 to send a notice of intervention to MPS. That notice gave MPS officials 21 days (Feb. 8) to respond.

On Jan. 19, the state released a letter outlining its issues with the school system, and the following day the MPS board voted unanimously to work with the state on the intervention.

"The state superintendent says that he's going to work collaboratively with us, and we take him at his word," MPS Board President Robert Porterfield said at the time.

MPS has three options in its response to the state's notice: It can contest the state's plan, accept the state's plan, or offer a plan of its own.

