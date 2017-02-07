A year later, Eufaula PD still searching for missing man

It's been 365 days since Linda Hartzog last saw her now 30-year-old son, Darion Dawkins.

Dawkins was last seen walking in the Forest Hills area in Eufaula on Feb. 6, 2016.

It's been a tough year on Hartzog and the rest of her family. She said this past year has been miserable and she just wants her son back home.

The Eufaula Police Department has no new leads in the case but is still actively investigating in hopes of finding some information that could lead to the whereabouts of Mr. Dawkins.

Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil at the Eufaula Police Department on Tuesday to honor the one year anniversary of Darion's disappearance and to hopefully reach out to any people with information to come forward.

"To those that know what happened, I just hope that they have a conscience and I just hope they come forward and turn themselves in because I can't see an individual or somebody out there hurting Darion and think they are going to get away with it," said Hartzog. "I just hope they have it in their hearts to turn themselves in."

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or at their anonymous tip line, 334-687-7100. A reward is being offered.

