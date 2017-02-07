Editorial: Get your job done on time

The 2017 legislative session has begun and I am urging our representatives to buckle down and get their work done on time.

The session lasts from the beginning of February and goes through the second week in May.

With new House leadership at the helm in 2017, getting the job done on time has to be the top priority as the past two years have needed Special Sessions. Last year, a special session was added to fix Medicaid and add a lottery.

The year prior, two special sessions were added to pass the budget. These are all items that should have been settled during the regular session. Special sessions don’t come cheap, resulting in spending more than $420,000 of our tax payer dollars.

We, as the citizens of this state elected our representatives to work hard and to be our voice. We also expect them to be efficient with their work load and mindful of our taxpayer dollars.

I am hoping they focus on what they were elected for: Compromise when necessary, work together to make this state better - getting the job done on time.

