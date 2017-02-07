Snapchat, Facetime images lead to 18-year-old's child porn arrest

Adonis Jackson, 18, has been charged with 11 counts of possession and production of child pornography, as well as second-degree rape.

It’s not a typical case of child pornography. In fact, most of the five victims were Jackson’s friends and classmates. In this case, age is the issue. The victims were 16 years old or younger – fitting the statute for the charges.

A second-degree rape charge stemmed from a relationship with a female under the age of 16. Court documents allege Jackson had sex with the victim at Wetumpka High School. This investigation and subsequent search of Jackson’s cell phone turned up images of the other victims.

Court documents show Jackson received the images through Facetime and Snapchat and took screen shots of the pictures, which were saved on his phone.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Mandy Johnson said the issue doesn’t end with the victims' ages. It’s how Jackson used the images to exploit them.

“That was our main problem,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t just one victim. It wasn’t just two victims. He was doing the same thing over and over again. When the victims stopped doing what he wanted, he threatened to expose them on social media and threatened to expose them.”

Jackson's attorney, Susan James, calls the charges a reach, stating the victims sent Jackson the images, a far cry from production of child pornography.

Johnson anticipates more victims will be added to the case as investigators work to identify the females in the pictures from Jackson’s phone. She warns parents this is an ongoing issue in the 19th Judicial Circuit.

“One bad decision can affect your child for the rest of their life,” Johnson warned. “Nothing is ever deleted forever. All it takes is a subpoena, and we can get that information. That is something parents need to stress to their kids, just because you think its deleted doesn’t mean it’s erased. These things can come back to haunt them.”

It's a message Johnson and her colleagues carry to schools in Elmore, Autauga and Chilton counties.

“Be aware, be involved in your children’s lives, and monitor their social media,” Johnson explained. “Talk to them about this problem - not talking about the problem is not the solution.”

Elmore County District Judge Glenn Goggans bound the new counts over to be considered by a grand jury.

Jackson remains in the Elmore County Detention Facility.

