IL police officer discusses moment he captured meteor on dash cam

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Nebraska's first pregnant woman with Zika delivered a healthy baby Tuesday morning at a local women's hospital.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
The case against a former evidence technician at the Selma Police Department is expanding after officials say they’ve learned that she stole hundreds more weapons than initially thought and that her husband was also involved in the scheme.More >>
Representative Terri Sewell telling folks in Alabama to "stay woke" in the Trump era.More >>
State Superintendent Michael Sentance announced the timeline for the instructional audits currently taking place in the school system.More >>
