IL police officer discusses moment he captured meteor on dash cam

It was just a normal shift for Lisle Police Officer Jim Dexter until he captured something out of this world on his patrol vehicle’s dash cam.



Officer Dexter was running some license plates around 1:25 AM Monday morning when he looked up and saw something unusual.

“The moment that I stopped and looked up, all the sudden I saw a bright streak of a green glow go across the sky and flash and fizzle out and I thought 'wow, that’s pretty unusual.' I’ve never seen a shooting star or transformer explosion or anything like that before, I have no idea what that was,” said Dexter.



Dexter quickly turned on his dash cam, knowing it would back-up and record a minute beforehand. After exchanging bewilderment with other officers in the area, Dexter got permission from his sergeant to send the footage over to the National Weather Service. The NWS confirmed, Dexter’s footage showed a meteor streaking into Lake Michigan in northern Wisconsin.

According to Dexter, his dash cam footage has been viewed some 4.7 million times and he says it’s awesome to be able to share this experience with so many people around the world.

“I mean our biggest thing is that we wanted people to see this. You know, as police officers, we experience and see so many things that the average person doesn’t get to see, good and bad, and this was just such a unique thing. And at the time, we didn’t realize that we had one of the few videos that actually existed in such good quality out there. We didn’t realize it had the impact that it did,” said Officer Dexter.



Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.