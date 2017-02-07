AL lawmakers respond to Gov. Bentley's State of the State speech

Following Gov. Robert Bentley’s State of the State address on Tuesday, lawmakers responded to Bentley’s remarks regarding healthcare, education and the state’s prisons.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had mixed feelings as they saw the pros and cons in what Bentley had to say.

“He brought me up and he carried me down,” said Rep. John Knight. “I can put it that way.”

From prisons to grocery taxes, the governor touched on a lot of things.

“Well I thought it was a very encouraging message,” said House Speaker Mac McCutcheon. “I thought there was a lot of hope in there, hope and change.“

However, even those who supported parts of the speech felt the more than hour-long speech left some things unsaid.

"[It was] all over the place to me,” said Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh.

“It was a very encouraging speech in many ways but as always, the devil is in the details,” said Knight.

It was those details on outside proposals, like what to do with the grocery tax, which were lacking.

“They were very vague, there again you start talking about taking the tax off food," said Marsh. "That’s $250 million out of the education trust fund.”

One thing which was clear was Bentley’s push to fix the prison system.

"There are some things we must do, there is no question that corrections is an issue,” Knight said.

“I think it is something we’ve got to address, it’s time to address it,” Marsh said.

Both sides realize there is a problem and that something needs to be done.

The only question is whether or not lawmakers go along with the governor’s $800 million prison plan.

“I am optimistic, mainly because everyone agrees we have to do something and we have to solve this problem,” said Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

One thing to note, according to McCutcheon, the prison plan will likely not start moving in the legislature for a few weeks.

