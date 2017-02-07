Andalusia campground destroyed by storms, several rescued

Damage assessments continue in Andalusia after strong storms blew through the city Tuesday, destroying a local campground and damaging homes.

A campground on Tracks Lane was hit the hardest. Campers were overturned, blown into one another and ripped apart.

Several people were trapped and needed to be rescued.

Danielle Pettie was at home with her family when severe weather struck around 3:30 p.m.

“Our camper got pretty much trashed and it got smashed by another camper,” she said. “Myself, my three kids and my mother-in-law were inside but we’re ok. We’re about to go to a hotel right now. It was scary.”

“We started getting several calls of damage in an area close to Sanford Road. A lot of our emergency personnel went out there and saw that we had a tremendous amount of damage, homes with damage and also some campers destroyed,” said Covington County EMA Director Susan Harris. “We had heavy rains and major lightning.”

On one of the campers, Andalusia police officers had to smash out the back window in order to help the man stuck inside.

“When officers arrived, they found where campers were turned upside down, cars had windows busted out. We had to rescue several folks out of the campers that were displaced. There are several places of damage around town. There’s structural damage to a few houses, a lot of trees down, a little bit of damage around the high school,” said Police Chief Paul Hudson.

Twenty homes in the area of East Three Notch Street and Sanford Road were left with damage, as well as several businesses, including Andalusia Cash & Carry.

At the Covington County Water Authority, employees took cover when they heard the wind pick up outside and ran into an interior room in their office building. Male employees shielded female coworkers.

“It lasted three minutes,” one worker said, who declined to be interviewed. “We heard a roar that sounded like a beast that was trying to tear the building apart to get in there to us. There were no sirens or warnings. God was with us.”

Their main warehouse looks “like a bomb went off,” according to the employee and their pipes and other materials were scattered across the surrounding fields.

Officials said there were only minor injuries reported in Tuesday’s storms.

“We were under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday but this event came in quickly and caused a lot of damage,” Harris said. “We’ll get the National Weather Service to come and assess the situation and see if was straight-line winds or a tornado.”

