Will fog be a problem for your morning commute? Eric has what you need to know on TIA

Dense fog advisories have been issued for parts of our area. The advisories are affecting central Alabama but Eric says some counties outside of these are also affected.

Coming up, Eric will tell you where the advisories are and what you should do. Also, should we expect more rain in the forecast today? Get all the details on Today in Alabama.

Dense Fog Advisories in effect for parts of central Alabama, but we're seeing fog (thick at times) even outside Advisory counties. pic.twitter.com/pnwb5GubD6 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 8, 2017

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

NOLA TORNADO: Severe weather moved across south Louisiana Tuesday leaving paths of destruction. A total of three tornadoes touched down flattening homes and knocking out power. Dozens of people were hurt, but no deaths have been reported. NBC's Dan Scheneman has the story coming up at 6 a.m.

STATE OF THE STATE REACTION: When the governor's speech wrapped up plenty of lawmakers were ready to respond. Raycom News Political Reporter Michael Doudna has reaction following the State of the State address last night coming up at 6:30 a.m.

JEFF SESSIONS: The Senate is expected to vote later today on Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions' US Attorney General Nomination. Reporter Kacey Drescher breaks down the timeline coming up at 6:50 a.m.

MURDER SUSPECT DEAD: A week-long murder spree comes to an end at motel in west point Georgia. Investigators say 37-year-old Mary Rice is in custody and 44-year-old William Boyette took his own life during a standoff with police. Reporter Elizabeth White was on scene as officers wrapped up their investigation. She has the details coming up at 6:40 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.