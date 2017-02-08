Leslie's Recipe: White Chocolate Krispie Hearts

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

What you'll need:

3 tbs of butter

1 10oz bag of mini marshmallows

1 box jello instant white chocolate pudding

6 cups of rice krispies

½ cup of white chocolate melts

15 Reese’s peanut butter heart

Directions:

Butter the bottom of your pan. Place the butter and marshmallows in large saucepan and heat until smooth. Add the pudding dry mix and continue to stir for about one minute. Stir in cereal press gently and evenly. Let set for 15 minutes and then cut out 15 hearts. Drizzle melted white chocolate on top of heart and press a Reeses heart on top. Let is set then wrap and give to the ones you love!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.