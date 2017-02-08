Eric: One last round of storms

Today will be cleanup day for select parts of the area that dealt with damage from yesterday's storms. Fortunately, we are storm-free this morning as our headline centers around fog. While the majority of Wednesday will stay storm-free, an approaching cold front tonight could provide one final push of thunderstorms before we get a chance to take a break...

TODAY: Fog is still sticking around as I type this, coupled by otherwise mostly cloudy skies overhead. That fog shouldn't last for much longer, but mostly cloudy skies will. A few breaks in the overcast will help temperatures spike into the middle and upper 70s. Areas that get a touch more sun could flirt with 80 degrees. While we can't rule out a random shower, most are dry. The National Weather Service will be surveying damage in Opelika and Andalusia this morning, attempting to confirm if a tornado was the cause of that damage.

Our weather starts to liven up again later tonight as a cold front approaches from the north. Current thinking brings a line of scattered thunderstorms into areas north of 80/85 after 8pm, sliding southward from there. This is something of a unique setup with regard for severe weather, and I'm still struggling to get a solid feel for what the overall severe weather threat is going to be. While the ingredients in place certainly don't suggest much of a severe weather risk, I'm cautious about sounding an all clear as the front moves through. Hi-res guidance suggests there may still be some instability leftover from our warm afternoon to link up with some shear. I question whether that synchronization will be enough to allow for storms to grow to severe levels, but I can see an outside chance there could be a few issues. Consider this threat something of an abundance of caution, but I think there's enough there to justify keeping a small risk in place tonight.

The window of opportunity will be short-lived. I'm thinking 8pm to midnight. Storms could still exist into south Alabama beyond that, but any threat for stronger cores should fade out. If we do end up with a Warning or two, wind and hail would be the main issues. The shear doesn't feature much turning of the winds with height. It's more of a speed shear setup, which doesn't completely negate a tornado threat, but greatly diminishes it. Can't rule one out, but it's unlikely.

END OF THE WEEK: Once the front clears, more seasonable air spills into the area Thursday and Friday with highs just a notch above 60 degrees. Lots of sunshine to go around. Another surge of warm air kicks back in this weekend. We're looking at 70s and partial sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Not bad!