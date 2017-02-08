Copy released of MPS response letter to state's intervention notice

A copy of the Montgomery Public School system's response letter regarding the Alabama State Department of Education's intervention notification is now being made available to WSFA 12 News.

The 221-page document starts with a letter from School Board President Robert Porterfield, addressed to State Superintendent Michael Sentance, in which he confirms the school system will accept state intervention in a "collaborative process".

"The Board is at a disadvantage because it does not know the specific process proposed for intervention." Porterfield wrote. "Furthermore, we acknowledge the potential for system-wide disruption with any degree of SDE intervention. For that reason, we believe it will be beneficial to include MPS officials, staff and stakeholders in both the planning and implementation phases and we hope that systemic and systematic approaches are timely and thoughtfully applied."

"As you [Sentance] have previously stated, you want MPS to become a stellar system," Porterfield continued. "Likewise, MPS desires to be able to model the practice of meeting the needs of a diverse, urban population of students...This has always been our goal and today we accept the vote of support that you now offer to assist us..."

Read the full response here:

MPS' response document includes 221 pages, many of which are copies of board minutes, agendas, plans and organizational charts the system is using to address issues of concern. Those fields of concern include: fiscal responsibility, transportation, student achievement, college and career ready rates, graduation rates, and the Child Nutrition Program.

The state board of education voted unanimously on Jan. 12 to send a notice of intervention to MPS. That notice gave MPS officials 21 days (Feb. 8) to respond, which the school system did on the final day.

On Jan. 19, the state released a letter outlining its issues with the school system, and the following day the MPS board voted unanimously to work with the state on the intervention.

