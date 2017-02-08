Families start cleanup process after EF-0 tornado hit Andalusia

Bobby Edgil is beginning to realize he'll have to start over. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Covington County EMA officials have confirmed that an EF-0 tornado, not straight-line winds, caused the damage in Andalusia Tuesday night.

According to EMA officials, the Andalusia RV Park sustained the most damage. Four families in the park have been displaced but fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

The tornado also touched down near the Andalusia High School baseball field, making out a path about a mile long.

More than 70 homes sustained either minor damage or were destroyed by the tornado's powerful winds, EMA officials say.

??Storm Survey Update - Our team found EF0 Tornado Damage in Andalusia, AL (Covington County). #alwx pic.twitter.com/tA6NyUm18z — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) February 8, 2017

"I don't know what I am going to do to make it. I can get my clothes but I'm just glad we weren't in there," he said.

What little Edgil had at the Andalusia RV Park is gone.

"It really didn't sink to begin with...this morning is when it really sunk in," Edgil said.

Covington County EMA officials confirmed it was a low-grade tornado that struck the city Tuesday night. It first hit center field at the Andalusia High School baseball field before hopscotching its way to the RV park abut a mile away.

The storm displaced 14 families.

"On this end it's a matter of taking care of the people. It doesn't matter what it's called. People had damage and they were scared," explained Covington County EMA Director Susan Harris.

In one dramatic situation, Andalusia police officers had to break through a back window to rescue a man trapped inside his mobile home.

"The trailer was on one side when the officers busted the window out and helped the gentleman get out of the trailer," said Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson.

The property owner said it'll be 14 days or so before residents can move back in.

The tornado struck more than 70 homes in Andalusia. The homes were either slightly damaged or wiped away altogether.

"We were very fortunate there was no loss of life or serious injuries," said Andalusia City Clerk John Thompson.

Edgil, meantime, spent all day salvaging what he could while counting his blessings he is here to do just that.

