Montgomery County deputy taken to hospital after pursuit, crash

A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy has been taken to the hospital and multiple suspects are in custody after a pursuit.

According to Capt. Trent Beasley, the deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle on Chantilly Parkway.

The crash happened near the entrance to the Walmart and involved a county Ford Explorer patrol unit and a dump truck.

At this time is it unclear why the suspects were being pursued. The deputy's injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.