Former Clanton police chief indicted on 12 felony counts

Former Clanton Police Chief Brian Alan Stilwell has been arrested and charged with 12 felonies, according to Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange's office.

Stilwell was arrested on multiple charges for alleged crimes dating between 2010 and 2015. During that time period, Stilwell was the police chief and treasurer of the Chilton County Fraternal Order of Police.

Two separate indictments charge Stilwell with two counts of theft of property in the first-degree, nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and one count of using his official position for personal gain.

Stilwell surrendered to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and was released on $10,000 bond.

In one indictment, Stilwell is accused of taking money from the local Chilton County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police by taking the organization’s bank debit card without proper authorization and using the funds for his personal gain.

In the second indictment, Stilwell is accused of using his position as chief of police to unlawfully take money, which had been condemned and forfeited to the city for law enforcement purposes, from the Clanton Police Department.

He was originally placed on leave in April 2015 and his contract was not renewed as of Oct. 2016.

“Citizens should be able to expect that law enforcement officers will be upstanding pillars of their community and to trust that they will undertake their public duties with integrity,” said Attorney General Strange. “Where there are allegations of serious wrongdoing, this office will act strongly to defend the public interest and provide justice for Alabamians.”

Stilwell's attorney, Dan Taliaferro, called the charges "the result of a misunderstanding and of an incomplete investigation." He said his client "strongly denies the each and every charge...and he is confident his innocence will be established in court."

A conviction could result in two to 20 years for each count of theft of property in the first-degree, a class B felony; two to 20 years for each count of use of official position for personal gain, a class B felony; and one to 10 years for each count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, a class C felony.

