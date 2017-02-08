Park Crossing's Malik Cunningham named 2016 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
Senior midfielder Elizabeth Robertson scored two goals as Montgomery Academy beat Westbrook Christian 2-0 to claim the 2017 Class 1A/3A Girls’ state soccer championship Friday night at John Hunt Park.More >>
Senior midfielder Elizabeth Robertson scored two goals as Montgomery Academy beat Westbrook Christian 2-0 to claim the 2017 Class 1A/3A Girls’ state soccer championship Friday night at John Hunt Park.More >>
The Alabama Hall of Fame is inducting eight remarkable athletes and administrators into the 2017 Class.More >>
The Alabama Hall of Fame is inducting eight remarkable athletes and administrators into the 2017 Class.More >>
Sidney Lanier’s Alfred Thomas has received a nomination for the 2018 All-American Bowl Nomination by the U.S. Army Recruiting Center of Alabama.More >>
Sidney Lanier’s Alfred Thomas has received a nomination for the 2018 All-American Bowl Nomination by the U.S. Army Recruiting Center of Alabama.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>