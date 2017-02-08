Park Crossing's Malik Cunningham named 2016 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

Park Crossing quarterback Malik Cunningham has been named the Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the 2016 high school football season.

Cunningham was the driving force behind the Thunderbirds' offense this season.

"There are not enough accolades to express what kind of player Malik has been for us," said Park Crossing head coach Smitty Grider. "Obviously, [he is] a very talented athlete. He holds every record in school history, offensive stat wise. Even more so he's been a leader for us. Just a tremendous individual."

Cunningham was a dual-threat QB for the Thunderbirds, passing for 2,913 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushing for 1,015 yards and 19 touchdowns. All in all, Cunningham racked up 49 touchdowns in 2016.

"Everything we do offensively went through him," Grider said. "He had the ability to change plays, get us in better plays. [He] had the ability to get us out of a play in the middle of it with his feet and his arm. I don't believe we would be where we are now had he not transferred in here three years ago."

Cunningham is the only QB the Thunderbirds have ever known as the program is only 3-years-old. This year, Park Crossing had its best season as the team went 13-1 and made it all the way to the semifinal round of the AHSAA 6A playoffs.

"He leads the team, both sides of the ball really," Grider said. "I can remember back in the Opelika game, in the semifinals, him coming in the defensive huddle every time they came off the field. Pumping those guys up. We are going to stay in the game. He's just a total team guy."

Cunningham will head to the "Bluegrass State" next year to play with the Louisville Cardinals.

Here are the week-by-week Fever Star Athletes of the Week for the 2016 season:

Week 1 - Tomaz Pritchett of Booker T. Washington High School (Tuskegee)

Week 2 - Straughn High School quarterback Brock Hammett

Week 3 - St. James School running back Blake Underwood

Week 4 - Charles Henderson High School wide receiver Bryson Gandy

Week 5 - Elmore County's DJ Patrick

Week 6 - Alabama Christian Academy quarterback Reece Solar

Week 7 - Ethan Wilson of Andalusia High School

Week 8 - Montgomery Catholic's David Poole

Week 9 - Carver's Ronald Harris

Week 10 - Opp High School's Hennis Washington

Week 11 - Montgomery Catholic's Tyler Price

Week 12 - Tallassee High School's Trent Cochran-Gil

