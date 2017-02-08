NWS: EF-0 tornado briefly touched down near Pike Road Tuesday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado made a very brief touchdown Tuesday afternoon south of the Pike Road community.

Surveys of the scene indicate the twister, with wind speeds topping 70 mph, touched the ground at 1:42 p.m. and moved along private property near Mockingbird Lane, adjacent to London Road, for approximately a minute.

The tornado uprooted and snapped several hard and softwood trees and heavily damaged a small garden shed along its path. NWS surveyors noted that the tornado reached a maximum width of 85 yards and stayed on the ground for approximately two-tenths of a mile.

No injuries were reported during this tornado.

The Covington County EMA also confirmed that an EF-0 tornado formed near Andalusia. That tornado damaged or destroyed nearly 70 homes. There were no major injuries reported in this storm, either.  

