Controversial AL monuments bill makes its way through committee

Alabama lawmakers may have been back in session for just a day, but some bills, including a controversial one, are starting to make their way through the legislature. ?

It's called the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, meant to protect Alabama’s history. But some worry that it’s real goal is to protect Confederate monuments.

The bill would make any historic monuments, markers, street signs, etc. practically untouchable if it is more than 50 years old. If it's less than 50 years old, it would need to go through a committee process to get its name changed or moved.

The bill sponsor, Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa), says the bill is meant to protect all of Alabama’s history, both good and bad.

"It is so important for us to make sure it is protected so our children and generations to follow us will get the full picture as what made Alabama what it is and a part of American history as well," Allen explained.

The bill made its way through committee without a single dissenting vote and seems to be a priority for Republican lawmakers.

