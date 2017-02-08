Cleanup underway after Tuesday storms hit Geneva County

Strong winds and lots of rain had its effect in Geneva County Tuesday afternoon. Malevern resident Henry Holley said he's lucky, for the most part, their house was spared after an awning from a gas station next door landed on his roof.

"That big awning over there just eased down on the house," said Holley. "It looked really bad, but hardly any damage."

A few miles west in Slocomb, trees littered the roadways and some houses received damage, but as a whole, Mayor Rob Hinson said the town was pretty lucky.

"Besides some pretty good structural damage to a few structures, no injuries as a result of the storm directly," said Hinson. "So, we're very fortunate in that regard."

Cleanup efforts are underway, and Mayor Hinson hopes to have a majority of debris cleared up in a few days.

"Some of our smaller city roads still have some debris on them," said Hinson. "So, just be wary of the lines that still may be down, either cable or phone lines primarily. We really had a great response from people helping out. I want to thank all the entities, individuals, volunteers, the cities, the counties that came and helped us out."

The Red Cross is in town offering relief to anyone affected.

