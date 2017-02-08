I-65 NB near exit Edgemont Ave. clear after wreck - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A wreck on Interstate 65 northbound near the Edgemont Avenue exit (exit 169) caused delays, reducing traffic to one lane for a short time Wednesday afternoon.

The roadway has since been cleared and traffic is moving again.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately clear, nor were there any reports of injuries.

