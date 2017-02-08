Another round of storms possible Wednesday night

A rather tranquil setting for most of the days as many of you enjoyed another unseasonably warm setting. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s across central and south Alabama this afternoon. Couple that with our 60-degree dew points and it created a Spring-like day. But the calm nature of our weather will not last for too much longer. We are waiting for a cold front to sweep through the state and bring another round of showers and storms to our area after 6 tonight.

The best chance for thunderstorm/strong thunderstorm activity will be located over our north central counties and areas further north going towards Birmingham and Huntsville. Our severe weather potential is low but the threat is present so we need to be mindful of that. Given a fair amount of wind shear and instability, there's a small chance of an isolated tornado and storms creating damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Timing of the front places shower and storm activity impacting after 8 tonight. Showers and storms will slide east through the night and early morning hours of Thursday. The strongest storms will likely track over central Alabama and points north. I will include the most recent model runs have shown a less impressive line. But I still advise you to remain weather aware because all it takes is one intense storm to ruin your night. Take Tuesday evening's storms for example. That round of activity produced a brief tornado EF-0 tornado off of London Rd, just south of Pike Road in Montgomery County. The tornado had maximum winds of 70 MPH. This occurred outside the tornado watch box from the National Weather Service. Thankfully we were in wall-to-wall coverage during this time to alert you before the tornado touched down. This is the exact reason we urge every one to be weather aware and have reliable ways to receive weather alerts and information.

Much cooler air will move in quickly behind the cold front so get your light jackets ready for the end of the workweek. Morning temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely range from the 30s to 40s and afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. A new storm system will be on the way for the end of the weekend/early next week. Ahead of the system, southerly flow will return to the area pushing temperatures back into the 70s during a dry Saturday and Sunday. Rain will likely return late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

