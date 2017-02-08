Apparent drive-by shooting turns fatal near downtown Montgomery

A triple shooting in Montgomery near the heart of the city left one dead and two wounded Wednesday night.

Shots were fired out of a passing car during rush hour on Adams Avenue, a busy thoroughfare.

Residents, business owners and officials voiced concern about the violence as investigators continue to work the case.

First responders and flashing lights filled the street after shots rang out in the 1100 block around 5 p.m.

It happened down the street from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s headquarters.

Three men were stuck by bullets and were rushed to a local hospital, two with non-life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, Montgomery police officials soon revealed that the victim with life-threatening injuries passed away at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

“Initially, it appears that there was a vehicle traveling down Adams Avenue that fired shots at those three victims. We don't have any suspects in custody at this time,” said MPD spokeswoman Captain Regina Duckett.

After the drive-by shooting, the victims ran to a nearby bar, Bye-Bye Place, for help.

“There they got treated and the officers came to assist them,” said the owner, Pat Bye. “There's too many guns in this neighborhood for folks to feel safe. At my place, everybody knows that I don't tolerate that and that it's a safety zone. That's what I preach. If you go in there, you go in there for a safe place and today that proved to be right. They knew they were in trouble and they ran into my store for protection.”

Crowds surrounded the crime scene as community members expressed sympathy for those targeted in the deadly incident.

“It was very devastating because it just keeps happening over and over again. And most of these guys grew up together. They're from the same neighborhood. It's so horrible and it's heartbreaking. I really hope they find the suspects who did this,” one man said.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and his chief investigator, Mike Thomas, responded to the scene and spoke with officers. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

“I'm outraged that this is happening on our streets especially this close to downtown. We're only a few blocks away from ALEA and not that far away from the capitol. This should not happen. As district attorney, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure this stops. We're beefing up our violent crime unit. We're doing everything we can to send a message to this community that this kind of nonsense will stop,” he said.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Call 215-STOP with details.

You can also call MPD's Secret Witness line at 625-4000.

“We need more of these stores open so there will be more community out here and less crime. Folks need to get back in this neighborhood and liven it up to where these kinds of things don't happen,” Bye said.

Police patrols were increased in the area Wednesday night.

“Children were walking by, coming home from school. Families are together and people are coming home from work. Anyone could have been hurt by that gunfire. We all deserve to live in a city that is free from this type of violence and as a community,” the district attorney said. “We're going to make sure that the individuals responsible for this are caught and dealt with severely in the criminal justice system.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.