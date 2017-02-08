NWS: Lee County damage not caused by tornado

The National Weather Service confirms the damage Tuesday in Lee County appears to be consistent with straight-line winds, not a tornado.

Williamson LLC, a trucking company warehouse in Opelika was forced to clean up the mess left behind by mother nature on Wednesday.

"We got the fire suppression system back up and we got the power back on last night. We have demolition crews in there now to secure the wall that is trying to come down," said Clint Hutch, Williamson LLC Property Manager.

The building sustained a partial wall collapse and a roof partial collapse during Tuesday's severe weather.

"My reaction was devastating. I really didn't know how bad until I got here. It did significant damage," said Hurst.

People were inside working. Fortunately, there were no major injuries.

Goo Goo car wash in Opelika was also impacted by the severe weather event. Instead of serving customers Wednesday they were assessing damage.

"The structure is still in tack no one got hurt. No one isn't going to not have a bed to sleep in or go without a meal. We will be able to get more stuff," said Randy Cain, Goo Goo Car Wash General Contractor.

More than 1,000 customers were without power in Lee County Tuesday. Lee County EMA tells us all power has been restored.

