Reaction pours in following Jeff Sessions' AG confirmation

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange

“Today, I join with the people of Alabama in offering our congratulations to Jeff Sessions on his confirmation as our United States Attorney General. Now the whole country will have the privilege of knowing the fine man that Alabamians have long come to admire and revere,” said Attorney General Strange. As Alabama's Attorney General, I am particularly grateful for the reprieve from federal overreach that states will surely be granted under Attorney General Sessions. Throughout my six years in this office, I have wrestled with the Justice Department on an endless number of oppressive federal policies stemming from a total lack of constitutional deference and respect for the states. I am confident that Jeff Sessions will do his part to restore the delicate balance between the states and the federal government that the Founders envisioned. “Jeff Sessions will enforce our nation's laws with impartiality and unwavering fidelity to the Constitution. He will support and reinvigorate our law enforcement officers. As demonstrated throughout his 20 years of service in the Senate, he will never sacrifice principle for popularity.”??

AL Rep. Martha Roby (R-District 2)

“Jeff Sessions is a great American who has served his state and nation admirably. There is no one more qualified to serve as Attorney General, and his confirmation by the Senate is a proud moment for Alabama and our country.



“During the confirmation process, there were many unfair, untrue attacks on Jeff Sessions’ character – all in the name of politics. I know him to be a man of the highest integrity, and I have no doubt he will prove his critics wrong as he works in the best interests of all Americans as Attorney General of the United States.”

AL Rep. Mo Brooks (R-District 5)

“Although this confirmation should have come sooner, I am pleased the Senate today confirmed Jeff Sessions as the United States Attorney General under President Donald Trump. I look forward to his strict enforcement of our immigration laws, support for local law enforcement officers, protection of our Second Amendment rights, and adherence to the rule of law. I appreciate Jeff Sessions’ willingness to serve and have every confidence he will faithfully defend the Constitution and protect the rights of all Americans.”

Alabama GOP

"The Alabama Republican Party offers our highest congratulations to Jeff Sessions as he begins this new role as United States Attorney General. Jeff Sessions has served our state well over the last forty plus years. We could not be more thankful for his leadership and commitment to Alabama and our nation."



"America will be safer and stronger with Jeff Sessions applying and following the laws of this nation as U.S. Attorney General. President Trump's confidence and acknowledgment of Jeff Sessions is well placed.



"We will miss Jeff Sessions as our Alabama Senator but look forward to the great accomplishments he will make as U.S. Attorney General."

National Cannabis Industry Association executive director Aaron Smith

"We look forward to Attorney General Sessions maintaining the current federal policy of respect for legal, regulated cannabis programs in the states, and we will work with him to do that. That policy, as outlined by the Cole Memo, has allowed carefully designed state regulatory programs approved by voters and lawmakers to move forward, while maintaining the Justice Department's commitment to pursuing criminals and prosecuting bad actors.

"A change in policy will lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana sales shifting from state-regulated businesses back to the criminal, underground market. "State-legal cannabis businesses generate billions of dollars in economic activity and support tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. The projected value of the legal cannabis industry in the U.S. for 2016 is $6.7 billion, and that market value is expected to grow to $21.8 billion by 2020. President Trump has promised Americans a thriving economy, and these businesses play a key role in 28 states. "The many small businesses of the cannabis industry contribute not only to the economy, but also to the quality of life of our citizens, by helping countless critically ill patients, veterans managing PTSD, and parents combating a child's epilepsy. Those small business owners are building an industry dedicated to responsibility, professionalism, and community engagement."

Senator Richard Shelby

It is great news for the American people and the rule of law that Jeff Sessions was confirmed to be the Attorney General of the United States. He has served the people of Alabama with honor, which is undoubtedly how he will approach the job as our nation’s chief law enforcement officer. “While I will miss partnering with Jeff in the Senate on behalf of our great state, our work together will not come to a close tonight. I join my fellow Alabamians and Senate colleagues in congratulating Attorney General Sessions, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.

AL Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-District 1)

Jeff Sessions is going to make an outstanding Attorney General, and I could not be happier for him. As someone who has spent most of his career enforcing and defending the rule of law, I know Jeff will help restore law and order in our country. I hate to lose his leadership and advocacy in the Senate, but the United States is better off having Jeff Sessions as our Attorney General.

