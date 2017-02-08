AL governor names state AG Luther Strange as next U.S. senator

Strange, Bentley and several others aboard the state aircraft on its way to Washington, D.C. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Gov. Bentley announces Attorney General Luther Strange as his choice to be the next U.S. senator from Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed the state's attorney general, Luther Strange, to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate Thursday. Sessions was selected by President Donald Trump and confirmed Wednesday to be the nation's next attorney general.

Prior to being appointed to the U.S. Senate, Strange served as the 47th Attorney General of Alabama. He held that title from 2011 to 2017. He also served as the court-appointed Coordinating Counsel for the Gulf Coast States in the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill case that affected the Gulf Coast shoreline of Alabama.

During the press conference Thursday, Bentley said he wanted someone who would uphold the constitution.

"I decided on this I wanted someone to uphold our constitution who would value the second amendment of our constitution and the tenth amendment of our constitution and who would support and implement strong security policies and also have domestic jobs created," Bentley said. "I am confident that Luther possesses all of these qualities."

[State lawmakers and officials across Alabama are reacting following Governor Bentley's appointment of Luther Strange.]

“I am greatly honored and humbled to accept the appointment to Alabama’s Senate seat vacated by Senator Jeff Sessions,” said Strange. “Senator Sessions’ commitment to public service is nearly unparalleled in Alabama history and his departure from the Senate leaves tremendous shoes to fill. I pledge to the people of Alabama to continue the same level of leadership as Jeff Sessions in consistently fighting to protect and advance the conservative values we all care about.”

The appointment comes two months after Strange asked the Alabama House Judiciary Committee to pause an impeachment probe of Bentley, who was accused last year of having an affair with a onetime top political adviser. Bentley has acknowledged making personal mistakes, but denied doing anything legally wrong.

[MOBILE USERS: Take our web poll. Do you agree with the governor's pick?]

Strange, sometimes referred to as "Big Luther" because of his 6-foot-9 frame, announced last year his intentions to run for the coveted Senate seat regardless of whether he got the interim appointment.

Following the news conference, Strange, Bentley and several others took a state aircraft to Washington, D.C. where Strange was sworn-in at the U.S. Capitol's Senate chambers.

“This is truly a remarkable time in our state’s history,” said Gov. Bentley. “Alabama has surely been well represented by Senator Sessions, and I am confident Senator Strange will serve as a fine representative for our people. His leadership on a national level, service as a statewide elected official and long record of taking on tough federal issues are the very qualities that will make him a strong conservative Senator for Alabama.”

Officials say Alice Martin will serve as the acting attorney general.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Sessions as the next AG on Wednesday by a 52-47 vote. Sessions was elected as a U.S. senator in 1996 after serving two years as Alabama's attorney general.

Bentley announced earlier this month that six candidates remained on the list of potential appointees for Sessions' Senate seat if he were to be confirmed as the next AG.

Those six candidates included AG Strange, state Representative Connie Rowe, Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, AL Congressman Robert Aderholt, Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Jim Byard, and former state Representative Perry Hooper, Jr.

Strange was born in Birmingham in 1953. He attended Tulane University, is married, and has two children. He'll take the Senate seat, but will have to fight to keep it. A special election for the seat will take place in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.