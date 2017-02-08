Single-vehicle accident in Geneva Co. leaves Florala couple dead

A single-vehicle accident in Geneva County on Tuesday claimed the life of a Florala couple, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Karen Lynn Creech, 55, and Roy Thomas Creech, 68, were killed when the 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Karen, struck a tree that was in the roadway.

Both Karen and Roy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 52, two miles east of Samson.

