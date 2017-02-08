Bentley aims to give state employees 4 percent pay raise

Gov. Robert Bentley has stated that he wants to give all state employees a pay raise.

The Alabama State Finance Director went over Bentley's plan to give a four percent pay raise when his budget was presented to the media on Wednesday.

The proposal, however, has come without much fanfare.

Bentley did not mention the pay raise at all during his more than hour-long State of the State address on Tuesday.

Still, the pay raise is the headline of Bentley's proposed General Fund Budget.

The governor’s plan level funds most state agencies, while providing some additional money for Medicaid.

But the pay raise would be the first for state employees in almost a decade.

The proposed pay raise may face an uphill climb in the legislature as it will cost the state around $19 million every year. And with the state’s budget problems, lawmakers say they are unsure if they could afford the pay raise even next year.

Whether or not you have the money next year, I think, is an irrelevant question," said State Finance Director Clinton Carter. "You will have the funds next year. You have the funds this year, just like you will next as well. So we think there is funding available, so now is the time."

This year's budget is propped up by more than $100 million in BP settlement money and some lawmakers are concerned what will happen next year when that $100 million is gone.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.