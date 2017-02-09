2 men wanted in Ft. Deposit burglary investigation

The Lowndes County Sheriff's office and the Fort Deposit Police Department are searching for two suspects they say are wanted in a burglary investigation.

According to officials, around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, two men forced their way into a business in the Fort Deposit area. Video surveillance captured the men entering the back of the business and leave with an ATM machine.

No other information surrounding the burglary is available.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these men, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

