UPDATE: Lanes clear on I-85 NB near Taylor Road after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

UPDATE: Lanes clear on I-85 NB near Taylor Road after crash

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of I-85 northbound at the Taylor Road exit, exit 9, are clear after a multi-vehicle crash according to the cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The crash caused delays as far back as the Eastern Boulevard. At this time it is unclear what may have caused the crash or if there were any injuries involved.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly