AL officials react to Strange's U.S. Senate appointment

State lawmakers and officials across Alabama are reacting following Governor Bentley's appointment of Luther Strange to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan:

"The Alabama Republican Party looks forward to working with our state's new incoming United States Senator, Luther Strange. General Strange has done a tremendous job serving Alabama as our attorney general. General Strange has a strong record of standing on conservative principles as well as enforcing the laws of our state. We have no doubt he will continue his service to Alabama and our nation with the the highest integrity." "It is an exciting time for our country as we have a strong Republican Congress that will work with our new president to Make America Great Again. General Strange will be in good company with Senator Shelby as they represent our state."

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL):

“The opportunity to serve the people of Alabama is a tremendous honor and privilege, and I am pleased that Governor Bentley took this appointment very seriously. Jeff Sessions leaves behind big shoes to fill in the Senate. I am confident that Luther will step in to this position seamlessly. “Luther Strange is known for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, which will continue to be critical in this new role. I have always known Luther to have the best interest of the state of Alabama in the forefront of his mind, and I look forward to partnering with him to fight for conservative principles in the Senate.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL):

“I want to congratulate Luther Strange on his appointment to the United States Senate. I look forward to working with him to advance policies and legislation important to families and small businesses in Southwest Alabama. Alabama has always had a strong and united Congressional delegation, and I look forward to working with Luther to keep that tradition alive.”

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-AL):

“I offer my sincere congratulations to Attorney General Strange on his appointment to the Senate,” Roby said. “Alabama’s congressional delegation has a long history of working together to promote our state’s interests – from supporting our significant military footprint to looking out for Alabama farmers. I welcome Luther to the delegation, and I look forward to working with him.”

Perry O. Hooper Jr. released the following statement:

Last night I spoke with Governor Bentley about the US Senate Appointment. While I was not happy with the result I want to thank the Governor for even considering me for the position. It has been an honor and a privilege. I want to thank God for this opportunity and the many thousands of people that signed petitions, wrote letters and made calls on my behalf to the Governor. The faith you placed in me has really touched my heart and I am forever grateful for your support. I love this state and this country and my commitment to the people of Alabama remains the same. I will do everything I can to support President Trump and his agenda for America and Make America Great Again! Please continue with your prayers for our state, our nation and our leaders so that we may have peace and prosperity for all of our people.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Sessions as the next AG on Wednesday by a 52-47 vote. Sessions was elected as a U.S. Senator in 1996 after serving two years as Alabama's Attorney General.

Bentley announced earlier this month that six candidates remained on the list of potential appointees for Sessions' Senate seat if he was indeed confirmed as the next AG.

