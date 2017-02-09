AL officials react to Strange's U.S. Senate appointment

The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
The Dale County Sheriff's Office has opened a murder investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday night.More >>
It's been 3 months since MPD Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured while on duty.More >>
