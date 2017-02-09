Strange releases statement after appointment to U.S. Senate

Attorney General Luther Strange has issued the following statement regarding his acceptance of an appointment by Governor Robert Bentley to the United States Senate:

“I am greatly honored and humbled to accept the appointment to Alabama’s Senate seat vacated by Senator Jeff Sessions. Senator Sessions’ commitment to public service is nearly unparalleled in Alabama history and his departure from the Senate leaves tremendous shoes to fill. I pledge to the people of Alabama to continue the same level of leadership as Jeff Sessions in consistently fighting to protect and advance the conservative values we all care about.



Personally, it is a bittersweet decision to accept this Senate appointment as I say goodbye to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. The employees of the Attorney General’s Office are among the finest in State government and I am proud of our many accomplishments following the rule of law and ensuring accountability to the public trust. We secured $1 billion for Alabama from the historic BP-Deepwater Horizon settlement, the largest environmental damages settlement in Alabama history. We successfully kept public official accountable to the rule of law. We have protected our Second Amendment and supported the protection of innocent life. We have stood up to Washington and EPA’s job killing policies to protect Alabama jobs and businesses and we’ve stopped government’s unlawful overreach and the abuse of political power by federal bureaucrats.



I leave office with confidence that the governor will appoint a new Attorney General who will maintain the same commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting Alabama as I have done during my time as your Attorney General.”