Dothan woman charged with murder after man stabbed to death

The Dothan Police Department has arrested and charged a Mona Drive woman with murder after finding a man's body in an upstairs room at an apartment complex.

Cedricka Jacole Thornton, 21, was arrested for the death of Devontay Vashon Davis, 20. Davis' body was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after officers responded to a report of an edged weapon assault in the 300 block of Mona Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Davis suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital by paramedics but died from his injuries a short time later.

Thornton is being held on a $60,000 bond.

