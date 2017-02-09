Eric: Cold and windy

So this is different, right? Our week of temperatures in the 70s has been replaced by a Thursday of MUCH cooler air and a stiff northerly breeze to boot. Last night's cold front has cleared the area, so a cooler Canadian airmass is establishing itself. A developing storm into New England is helping create a tight pressure gradient across Alabama as winds increase in an attempt to establish balance between our high pressure and the low pressure to our northeast. That means it's a both hands on the wheel kind of a Thursday...

TODAY: The war is on. Northerly winds are spilling colder air southward, but an increasingly high sun angle is trying to warm things up. Despite the full sunshine today, the winds will win the battle. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s for highs this afternoon with a chance of a few southern locations touching 60 degrees. Most of you wont. Winds in the 10-20 mph ballpark could gust even higher at times, so those 50s will have a little more bite than that.

TONIGHT: Winds will gradually die down tonight, and with clear skies will help temperatures plummet into the 30s. If the winds were completely out of the picture, temps would likely drop below freezing. But a hint of leftover breeze will help keep most above the 32 degree mark, but the wind chill will make it feel colder than freezing at times.

WELL THAT DIDN'T LAST LONG, DID IT? High pressure slides to our east over the next 48 hours, allowing winds to turn southerly once again. We'll add 10 degrees tomorrow and another 10 Saturday, taking us into the 60s and 70s respectively.

This weekend looks fantastic for outdoor plans with only a very slight risk of a passing shower Sunday.

A piece of cut off energy will be drifting around into the middle part of next week, so odds are rain chances will ramp up during that time. Models are still attempting to time that out, but midweek rain in some capacity looks increasingly likely.