State intervention of Montgomery school system begins

Three years later, the district and the state both have new superintendents, but state superintendent Michael Sentance says he hasn't received an update on Selma's intervention since he was hired eight months ago.More >>
Three years later, the district and the state both have new superintendents, but state superintendent Michael Sentance says he hasn't received an update on Selma's intervention since he was hired eight months ago.More >>
The price of a college education is going up for Troy University students.More >>
The price of a college education is going up for Troy University students.More >>
The Alabama State University Board of Trustees met Friday for their regularly scheduled meeting on campus where they extended praise for the end of the damaging FSS report and Alabama attorney general's criminal investigation.More >>
The Alabama State University Board of Trustees met Friday for their regularly scheduled meeting on campus where they extended praise for the end of the damaging FSS report and Alabama attorney general's criminal investigation.More >>
State Superintendent Michael Sentance announced the timeline for the instructional audits currently taking place in the school system.More >>
State Superintendent Michael Sentance announced the timeline for the instructional audits currently taking place in the school system.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>
A total of 30 active duty and retired military members along with mid-shipmen from Auburn University’s NROTC set out on a four-day march from Auburn to Navarre, Florida.More >>
A total of 30 active duty and retired military members along with mid-shipmen from Auburn University’s NROTC set out on a four-day march from Auburn to Navarre, Florida.More >>
After months of searching, Pike Road Schools may have found their next superintendent.More >>
After months of searching, Pike Road Schools may have found their next superintendent.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that Terresa Gaither had an idea for a prom dance meant to include special needs students like her son who are sometimes left out.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that Terresa Gaither had an idea for a prom dance meant to include special needs students like her son who are sometimes left out.More >>
After over 4 decades, one Montgomery teacher is calling this school year her last, but not before she wraps up a few more math and life lessons.More >>
After over 4 decades, one Montgomery teacher is calling this school year her last, but not before she wraps up a few more math and life lessons.More >>