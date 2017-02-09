Police investigate after MPS bus sideswiped in west Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an incident that involved a Montgomery Public School bus being side-swiped by a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to officials, a car sideswiped the school bus near E.D Nixon Elementary School. Three students were on the bus at the time, but there were no injuries reported.

MPS spokesman Tom Salter said the driver of the private vehicle left the scene, then came back later to pick up their side mirror, then left again.

No information about the driver has been released.

We have reached out to police and Montgomery Public School officials for more information.

